“After the Fall” belongs in conversation with recent works on the specter of American fascism and the failings of American empire, though Rhodes mostly avoids using either term. And while the book is implicitly about Trump, Rhodes broadens the lens both chronologically and geographically. (Perhaps his publisher Random House worried that the threat of nationalist authoritarian politics might seem less than pressing to the reading public after the 2020 election.) He denounces George W. Bush’s adventurism in Iraq as an exercise in “hubris, brutality, ignorance of local culture, and incapacity to think more than few months ahead.” He also links the surveillance grab of the Patriot Act with increasing government control in China, arguing that the Chinese simply “took the Patriot Act to the next logical step.” Some of the most interesting chapters of the book explore the U.S. government’s “hypersecuritized” approach to foreign policy, in which the military has become an overused policy tool and every minor regional terrorist organization is spun up into an existential threat. Rhodes describes his own experience as the target of Black Cube private-security operatives, hired by the state of Israel to discredit and entrap him — an ominous story about the 1984-esque future that may be ahead for future public servants. If we are not careful, Rhodes suggests, we will soon be living in a society where the personal risks of entering government work — and of speaking one’s mind — will make politics all but off-limits for the average citizen.