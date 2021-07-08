Humility, however, is one Quaker attribute that Pearson never exhibited — in his career or his personal life. At age 26, as a freelance journalist hustling for assignments, he began courting the 18-year-old countess Felicia Gizycka, daughter of the powerful Washington society figure Eleanor “Cissy” Patterson, who became publisher of the Washington Times-Herald. Pearson got the young countess — who was desperate to escape her domineering mother — to accept his marriage proposal by promising that he’d agree to a divorce with no conditions after two years if she wanted it. He felt sure he could win her over (he was wrong; they divorced right on schedule).