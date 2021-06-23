Those familiar with Murray and his work will leave his latest effort feeling more of whatever they felt about him and his claims before it. There will be few epiphanies and few converts. And it is certain that much of the conversation around the book will be critiquing its methodology and hotly contesting the insinuation that there is something inherently intellectually and culturally inferior about Black America — the two “truths” the nation supposedly must accept if it is to rediscover its creed. In making such an argument, Murray asks the reader to take the impassioned plea for a united America in his closing chapter with his professed dispassionate analysis of group difference. He writes as if his conclusions are just a product of cold calculus and doesn’t pause long enough to consider that perhaps it’s the assumptions in his theorem that are antithetical to the soul of America.