But the images of the Tiananmen Square crackdown were set aside in the 1990s and 2000s, as China became a vehicle for domestic political narratives on both the left and the right. Americans were hopeful: China, it was thought, was evolving in our direction. For economic conservatives, the country was said to be proving the virtues of capitalism and free enterprise (never mind its enormous state enterprises). For liberals like Bill Clinton, China would demonstrate the virtues of globalization, which would inevitably open up the country’s political system. Such ideas held sway until Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping came to power in 2012 and made abundantly clear that China was headed for neither free enterprise nor a free press nor any other sort of political change.

Now, we have a new inflection point in American perceptions of China: the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, which spread from this city in central China, eliciting conspiracy theories about its origins, including from President Trump. Polls by Harris and Pew have shown that the pandemic has brought with it increasingly negative views about China in the United States. Amid the maelstrom of controversy and abstract theorizing over the handling of the virus in China, Fang Fang’s new book, “Wuhan Diary,” provides a welcome sense of earthy reality. The book tells the story of the virus at ground level: what the author, a resident of Wuhan, observed and how she and the people around her felt during the crucial weeks of the outbreak and lockdown of the city early this year.

Fang Fang is a 65-year-old writer who sent out her thoughts and impressions on social media in China day by day from January through March, as the virus spread and as the city was locked down and then eventually opened up. Sometimes her posts were censored; sometimes a friend helped to repost them and get them out.

Fang Fang’s battles with the censors — and with nationalistic trolls on social media who didn’t like the postings that did get out — become part of the narrative. “All the internet censorship has begun to elicit the wrath of the people,” she writes at one point. “Posts get deleted, then reposted, over and over again. . . . Once things get to this point, I have to ask my dear internet censors, do you think you can really delete it all?”

The book is strikingly critical of the Chinese Communist Party — the leaders in Beijing and, especially, the party cadres at the local level who suppressed the fact that the virus is intensely contagious. “The political leaders here in Wuhan have requested that the citizens provide a public expression of gratitude toward the Chinese Communist Party,” she reports at one point, adding, “Governments are servants of the people, not the other way round.”

On the other hand, the book presents an entirely human portrait of life in China. In fact — and this is the supreme irony — Fang Fang’s account makes clear that as the geopolitical differences between the Chinese regime and the United States grow by the day, the lives of middle-class Chinese meanwhile seem ever less exotic and ever more similar to those of Americans.

Fang Fang has quite a bit to say about the protracted delay by Chinese officials in acknowledging that the virus can be transmitted through ordinary human contact.

At the beginning of January, as residents of Wuhan were becoming ill in increasing numbers, the Chinese regime sent experts to the city to report on what was happening. Their report was summarized in eight words that Fang Fang repeats several times: “Not contagious between people. It’s controllable and preventable.” It was only several weeks later that the regime acknowledged the spreading contagion and ordered the city to be shut down.

Fang Fang argues that the Chinese officials responsible for those “not contagious” claims should be punished or fired. “I wonder how many people were driven to their deaths by those words,” she writes. “How can we not fight for justice for those wronged souls? Holding people accountable is something we must do!”

She extends her critique to the official Chinese press, which she says published not a word about the contagion through late January, while provincial government officials held a 40,000-person banquet in Wuhan. Even as she and her friends knew by word of mouth to wear masks when they went outside, she says, “each issue of our newspapers continues to be filled with vibrant colors, smiling faces, red flags, beautiful flowers, cries of joy.”

When Chinese officials finally acknowledged the contagion and began to respond to it, the news reports and pictures from Wuhan at first seemed like one of those only-in-China stories. When large numbers of Chinese workers were enlisted to construct a temporary hospital for covid-19 patients within barely a week, it called to mind how in 1959, under orders from Mao Zedong, the massive Great Hall of the People was finished in nine months.

And yet it was barely 10 weeks after that Wuhan hospital was built that New York officials found themselves rushing to turn the Javits Convention Center into their own temporary hospital. In general, Fang Fang’s book shows that, thanks to the spread of the virus, what seemed unique to Wuhan in January and February became commonplace to Americans in March and April — not just for medical matters but for daily life.

“Online shopping, binge-watching, sleeping. This is our life now,” writes Fang Fang on March 4. She records how, during the lockdown, she misses the maid who cleans her apartment; how her friends are arranging neighborhood haircuts when they can no longer go to the barber. And, far more seriously, she describes how those in Wuhan who were stricken with covid-19 sometimes died alone in hospitals that their families were banned from visiting, and how the local crematoria were overwhelmed by the rapid influx of corpses. In all of this, Wuhan now seems in retrospect like the advance guard for what would soon happen elsewhere.

But looming in the background is China’s distinctive, intensely repressive political system, which stands apart. “Wuhan Diary” provides context and insight about the way it works in China at the ground level and for an individual writer. Fang Fang does manage at least sometimes to get her writings past the regime’s official censors and onto social media. When she does, though, she is bombarded with hostile posts saying she should not be criticizing party officials or China — with one troll suggesting that she was a “running dog for the Americans.”

Her portrait of Chinese politics is not at all monochromatic. She attacks her critics as “ultra leftists” and says they pose “an existential threat to China and her people.” They are opposed to the economic reforms of the past four decades, she suggests.

Above all, Fang Fang is bitingly critical of the flag-waving patriotism exhibited by Chinese officials and their online supporters. “What really needs to be said is that the true test of a country’s level of civility has nothing to do with building the tallest skyscraper or driving the fastest car, nor does it matter how advanced your military might be; it is also not about how advanced your technology is or even your artistic achievement,” Fang Fang says. “There is only one true test, and that is how you treat the weakest and most vulnerable members of your society.”

She was talking about China, but it might almost seem as if she were writing about the United States.

Wuhan Diary

Dispatches From a Quarantined City

By Fang Fang

Translated by Michael Berry