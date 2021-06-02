The 2019-2020 NBA season also occurred during a year of surging racial protest, in a league dominated by politically conscious Black athletes. In the early summer of 2020, as officials planned to resume the season in Orlando, players joined the nationwide protests in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. Then, in the bubble, they used media interviews to focus on racial injustice. “You might feel for us,” James told some White reporters, “but you can never really, truly understand what it means to be Black in America.”