This presents a conundrum and exposes a weakness in those vaunted guardrails. On the one hand, the multiparty system is part of the constitution, and Germany is obligated to finance whatever crazy views a sufficient share of voters believe. On the other hand, the constitution forbids political extremism considered a threat to the democratic order. Deciding who’s an extremist posing that degree of threat is tricky, however. Right now all eyes are on Germany’s domestic intelligence agency, which has a kind of rapid alert system. You don’t need to be violent to be subject to the agency’s surveillance for extremism, but ultimately a court has to decide who is too threatening. The AfD has been subject to surveillance; DES so far has not. This leaves the AfD with a dangerous tool. Its representatives know what other foundations’ representatives have long known: Political education has a deeper and stronger impact on public opinion than any election campaign. That 1 out of 10 German voters supported the AfD in this year’s elections is a result of right-wing ideas becoming mainstream in Germany.