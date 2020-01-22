Q: Have the Taliban fundamentally changed? Don’t the current negotiations between the Taliban and the U.S. hinge on that?

A: The leadership has not changed, but the Taliban are not unified. The group that is in Doha [where negotiations take place] has not embraced change. They are after conquest. But the rank and file are really sick and tired of war. Two years ago we had a comprehensive cease-fire countrywide. Every single one of them came to the cities and mixed with our people. After all, they were the ones who were dying, not the leadership in Doha.

There is a set of really important questions that need to be posed: Are they truly willing to disassociate themselves from transnational terrorist networks — not just al-Qaeda but the entire range? I have not seen the evidence. There is also the question of the Taliban and its relationship to drugs. They are running the drug network, not just being supported by it. Will they give it up? Because now, there are millions of addicts inside of Afghanistan. And will they accept elections as the key mode of governing in the future? Until now, they have not accepted elections.

Q: I heard that the Taliban are having discussions with members of your government. Is that true?

A: Talks are taking place across the country. This is a society that is very close.

Q: But aren’t the Taliban saying in Doha that they won’t negotiate with your government?

A: Yes. But without negotiating with us, who are they negotiating with?

Q: What do you think about the fact that the Trump administration is talking to the Taliban without your government?

A: We’ve not been excluded. We’ve been briefed continuously. President Trump took a very principled step when he did not accept the draft agreement last fall.

Q: The agreement that was to be finalized at Camp David? President Trump pulled those plans at the last minute.

A: It was because the president had not been briefed before. When he was briefed, we were very happy with the decisions that he made. President Trump’s visit to Afghanistan during Thanksgiving was a very productive visit.

Q: Did the president give you any commitments?

A: He thought we had done a lot, and he was pleased with the direction. The loss of American lives has come down radically. Since President Trump took office, less than 50 U.S. soldiers have died. However, thousands of Americans have sacrificed their lives previously, paying the ultimate price.

Q: If the proposed Camp David deal had gone through, President Trump would have reduced U.S. forces in Afghanistan from 14,000 to 8,600. Could you have lived with that?

A: Two things have happened. One: President Trump and the U.S. administration have invested considerably in technology so the numbers are no longer the key. Secondly, the Afghan forces are now doing the bulk of the fighting and managing the war.

Q: Could Afghan forces win the war without U.S. help?

A: We’re advancing. In 2014, when I became president, 100,000 NATO troops withdrew, and everyone was saying that we would collapse in moments. We didn’t. . . . The remaining U.S. troops are not for the defense of Afghanistan but for the prevention of attacks on the United States.

Q: So do you need a small number of U.S. troops to stay in Afghanistan?

A: A small number is required in order to deal with the threat of terrorism and to support us because it’s an advise, assist and training mission — not a fighting mission.

Q: If the U.S. withdraws, leaving no one behind, will Afghanistan turn into a pre-9/11 terror haven?

A: We would prevent that. The United States helped us in a moment when our resilience was extraordinarily low in 2001. Tyranny, war and five years of drought had really exhausted the people. In the years since, U.S. assistance has been critical in enabling us to build back our resilience. But like all countries, we have to be responsible for securing our own future.

Q: Do you believe that you can enter into negotiations with the Taliban and get a meaningful peace?

A: Yes. We have to try. But not a peace at any cost.

Q: What would you ask the Taliban for?

A: They have to accept elections.

Q: Doesn’t the Taliban want to restore Afghanistan to an Islamic emirate?

A: The emirate is not acceptable because that’s a dictatorship. The people will not accept it.

Q: But isn’t that what the Taliban are saying they want?

A: Before negotiations, people can have any kind of position. They’re maximalists. But if they want to be part of an Afghan society, they need to change, and Afghan society needs to accept and adjust to integrate them.

Q: Is that possible?

A: Judging from what we saw during the cease-fire in 2018, yes. The people of Afghanistan want an end to violence.

Q: So there is hope?

A: There is hope. I’m always an optimist.

Q: The Washington Post recently published The Afghanistan Papers, a major investigation in which internal U.S. documents showed how three U.S. presidents, as well as military officials, misled the American public about the Afghan war. What was your reaction to this series?

A: When I was finance minister between 2002 and 2004, I warned about this abuse, waste and mismanagement of foreign aid. I’ve worked pro bono from 2001, when I returned to Afghanistan, to now. I’ve never had any dealings with an American company or contractor. . . . I secured the retirement of 2,000 colonels and generals.

Q: Because they were corrupt?

A: Yes, and inefficient.

Q: Is it hard for you, because one minute President Trump is saying he’s withdrawing most U.S. troops, and the next he seems to be willing to leave them in place for the moment?

A: I’m one of the few world leaders who has an excellent relationship with President Trump.

Q: But it must have been difficult for you when all of a sudden he said he was going to withdraw U.S. troops.

A: President Trump has not said anything new that he did not say during the campaign. He’s had consistency.

Q: Why do you have an excellent relationship with the president?

A: Each time we talk, we’ve been able to talk very cordially and very well. He has made the right decisions.

Q: He almost had the Taliban come to Camp David and sign an accord.

A: But he didn’t. “Almost” is not what makes history. What makes history is actions.

Q: Didn’t President Trump cancel the Camp David talks because the Taliban killed a U.S. soldier in an attack in September 2019, just before the talks were set to begin?

A: Whatever the set of reasons, the critical issue is that he’s made the right decisions.

Q: A lot of world leaders complain that Washington is unreliable. Do you feel that way?

A: I’ve had a very reliable relationship with Washington. Because I don’t demand of President Trump what he doesn’t want. What I’ve always said is, “Give us his parameters of the American interest, and within those parameters, we need to forge the relationship.”

Q: How much of Afghanistan does your government control?

A: The accusation previously was that the president of Afghanistan was just the mayor of Kabul. Today the government controls over 85 percent of the population. Even the Taliban districts rely on government services.

Q: How much territory does the Taliban control?

A: The formal number of districts is now 12 districts out of 386 districts. They used to control 22. . . . We’ve beaten ISIS.

Q: But ISIS is active in Afghanistan now.

A: But we beat the hell out of them in eastern Afghanistan.

Q: But be honest — isn’t ISIS back in action in your country?

A: ISIS is back in certain parts.

Q: How do you see the future?

A: Afghanistan needs leadership that is clearly oriented towards the future, that understands the present, and that knows it cannot depend on just goodwill or manna from heaven. We have to get our act together.

Q: It seems difficult.

A: It’s probably the most difficult job on Earth.

Q: What do you see as the role of women in Afghan society?

A: I want a prominent role for women. Could you have imagined that two Afghan women are now ambassadors both to the United Nations and to the United States?

Q: I read there are 3.5 million women in school in your country.

A: Yes. I have brought women to the center of life in Afghanistan. Now no one bats an eyelash when a woman is appointed to a high-level position. . . . There used to be one woman ceremonially in a high-level position or possibly two. They are everywhere now. Moreover, we have one of the youngest cabinets in the region. Generational change has happened.

Q: The recent election in Afghanistan in September 2019 was very close and is still contested. A ballot recount is ongoing. Do you worry about this?

A: No. The recount is going on. We are fully observing the law. Thus far, the number of votes for my ticket has increased, not decreased. I have fully respected the electoral process.

Q: What is your top worry when you go to sleep at night?

A: To make sure that people are not hungry, that they have hope and that we end violence — not just that we change the nature of violence. People want stability, prosperity and dignity. I’m elected to deliver those things. I hope that I can deliver on these expectations.