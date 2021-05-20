Afghanistan faces a challenging future, as President Biden has ordered the small number of U.S. troops remaining to leave the country by Sept. 11, the 20th anniversary of the attacks that initially provoked the American presence there. Most Afghan experts were surprised by Biden’s decision to withdraw. One who has followed the conflict for years glumly predicted that the outcome will be either the collapse of the government led by President Ashraf Ghani or civil war as the Taliban attempts to retake power. The major question is whether Afghan security forces will be able to stave off the Taliban without U.S. troops. This past week, both Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, described to The Washington Post’s Lally Weymouth their hopes and fears for their country’s future. Edited excerpts follow: