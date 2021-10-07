Adams’s fidelity to the memoir genre in “Redeeming Justice” brings to life the horrors of the criminal system through the eyes of someone readers feel they know: a person who loves and is loved. And the links between his experiences and his choices are clear and stark: His observations of lawyers helped usher him into a career as one, just as his experience of wrongful accusation spurred his interest in exonerating the innocent. A focus on innocence threads through his writing: “I have to become more precise. I have to take my time and go through every fact . . . and then maybe I’ll be able to decide if I think someone is innocent. No. I have to do better than that. From now on, I have to know.” But the systemic problems he describes — such as the ineffective and inconsistent lawyers provided to the poor, and more generally the structural racism and violence of the system — affect everyone caught in that system, wrongfully accused or not. And while focusing on innocence can provide a lens through which to see the system’s harms, it can also imply that some people are more deserving of those harms than others. The power of Adams’s reflections sparked an eagerness in me to hear more of his thoughts on these issues.