McGrath found that her deployment to Iraq was more “intense than Afghanistan in almost every way.” It tested her fortitude and left her “with greater demons to wrestle.” She became increasingly frustrated by the ambiguity of many of her missions and found it hard to reconcile herself to the fact that she “had killed people, lots of people.” She felt betrayed by politicians who were so “casual” in their approach to war and who decided to invade Iraq on the pretext of the presence of weapons of mass destruction. She felt the “sting of Iraq, of the political nature and reasoning behind that war.” But all wars are political. And when they are justified, it is likewise their politics that makes them so.