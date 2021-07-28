If “Hirschfeld” leaves the reader wanting in any area, it is that the prose stokes the appetite to see pictures. This is not intended to be an art book by any means, yet only one image shows his caricatures. To experience the artist is to gaze at his art. So beyond his collected art editions, a reader might do well to watch the excellent 1996 Academy Award-nominated documentary “The Line King” as a companion piece to this biography. Or you might browse the Al Hirschfeld Foundation’s digital exhibitions.