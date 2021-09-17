Milley has been at the center of a firestorm on multiple occasions during his tenure; he may be the most controversial active-duty general since Douglas MacArthur, who was relieved of his duties after he subverted the chain of command and publicly clashed with President Harry Truman over U.S. foreign policy in Korea. Trump paraded Milley through Lafayette Square in front of the White House following the violent suppression of a peaceful protest over the murder of George Floyd; Milley later apologized for his poor judgment in participating as a prop for the president. The left has accused him of a slow response to the insurrection on Jan. 6, and the right has charged him with being insubordinate and leading a “woke” military. Both sides have accused him of undermining civilian control of the military. Supporters and detractors alike have come to see him as a political actor. Such a reputation harms an honorable institution that espouses apolitical values. Furthermore, it undermines the military’s credibility at a moment of real national security threats.