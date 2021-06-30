Events came to a crisis with the publication of the Zimmerman telegram. This was a secret offer from Germany to Mexico stating that if Mexico would declare war on the United States, to distract it from the war in Europe, Germany would later help Mexico regain the territory it had lost at the end of the Mexican-American War in 1848, meaning the entire southwestern quarter of the United States. With the matter stated in such stark and now public terms, Mexico refused the offer and declared neutrality in World War I. Wilson recalled Pershing and his troops from Mexico and sent them to Europe to fight Germany. Black Jack never found Pancho.