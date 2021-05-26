From the moments leading up to the Atlas rocket’s launch to the drama that developed around the Friendship 7 capsule’s loose heat shield, equipment malfunctions and hazardous reentry, Shesol’s descriptions are downright harrowing. But it’s his deployment of Glenn’s reflective letter to his young children, Dave and Lyn — written before takeoff, when his return wasn’t at all assured — that becomes the centerpiece of the saga. “Courage is only present when there is also fear,” Glenn wrote. “In a dangerous situation we all have fear. It would be foolish to not be afraid. I have never gone into combat, for instance, without being afraid, but the important thing is what we do about being afraid. . . . I can tell you that I will be afraid when the booster is getting ready to fire because I know there are dangers involved much greater than normally experienced. What I do at that time is the important thing. . . . Human progress has never been fostered by the cowards who have let fear rule their lives.”