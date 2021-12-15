Amid these tales of great world events, perhaps the most searing images in the book are of the king’s chronic mental suffering. In each breakdown, he endured hyperactivity that banished sleep and left him chattering incessantly (often with phantoms and once for 19 consecutive hours). Doctors treated an early episode by bleeding him, blistering his legs, applying leeches to his temples and “cupping” his back, which involved placing a hot cup against his flesh to draw blood to the spot, then draining it with an incision. Under a later, less-brutal regime, the king was bound in a straitjacket until he calmed.