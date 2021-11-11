However — and it is a big however — “Viral” is emphatically correct that laboratory accidents can happen, and that even if some suggestions of laboratory origins are conspiracy theories, it does not follow that all are conspiracy theories. Nor is it unhinged to insist that experiments should be carefully regulated or to seek oversight of the activities of groups that study how viruses cross species barriers. Recent reporting has shown the importance of this. It turns out that the EcoHealth Alliance, which is a major player in the pages of “Viral,” was tardy in filing a report about experiments conducted in 2018-19, because it had inadvertently produced a potentially more dangerous virus. The virus in question was not the source of the pandemic (again, it is too distantly related), but the very fact that the results of such experiments have come to light only now is frankly more shocking than any of the master’s theses reported in “Viral.” This merits further investigation: Sunlight is indeed the best disinfectant for what goes on in the shadows (even if we’ve not yet found a way of using it to treat covid).