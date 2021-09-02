Levine gives amazing insight into Douglass’s life, personality and political acumen. There are no known recordings of his speeches, but reading this book I could “hear,” for the first time, the power of his anti-slavery addresses. Douglass, who had been enslaved until he was 20 years old, demonstrated his eloquence “with a voice, as one observer described, of ‘terrific power, of great compass, and under most admirable control.’ ” His range was formidable. He was able to appeal to different audiences, Levine writes, and was “known as an excellent mimic who could do comical impressions of proslavery southerners.” The Black abolitionist William G. Allen wrote in 1852 that “in versatility of oratorical power, I know of no one who can begin to approach the celebrated Frederick Douglass.” As Allen put it, Douglass “touches chords . . . which vibrate music now sweet, now sad, now lightsome, now solemn, now startling, now grand, now majestic, now sublime.”