Johnson, who was brimming with ego, proclaimed “freedom, full broad and unconditional, to every man in Tennessee.” In the same breath, Johnson, who was known for his fiery oratory and would soon become Lincoln’s vice president, railed against the brutal rapes of thousands of Black women by their enslavers. “Your wives and daughters shall no longer be dragged into a concubinage, compared to which polygamy is a virtue, to satisfy the brutal lusts of slaveholders and overseers,” he shouted, pledging that Black women and their bodies would remain sacred.
The crowd erupted in cheers for freedom.
Johnson then evoked the Book of Exodus, promising that soon Black people would find a Moses to lead them into a promised land. The crowd began shouting, “You are our Moses!” Johnson responded by explaining that they should seek a Black Moses, saying, “Your Moses will be revealed to you.” Levine writes that the crowd shouted again, “We want no Moses but you!” Johnson folded: “Well, then . . . humble and unworthy as I am, if no other better shall be found, I will indeed be your Moses, and lead you through the Red Sea of war and bondage, to a fairer future of liberty and peace.”
They could not have known the hypocrisy that would later come as Johnson betrayed them and their descendants, setting the country on a trajectory of racism and racial terror still felt today.
Levine captures the political climate that set the stage for the Civil War, covering Lincoln’s waffling and eventual decision to issue the Emancipation Proclamation, as well as his assassination and the brutal aftermath of terrorist attacks on Black people. The book shows how Johnson, who became president after Lincoln was killed, reneged on political promises and removed Union troops from the South. These troops had provided the only protection Black people had against barbaric former enslavers who could not accept their freedom.
Levine is the author or editor of several historical narratives and biographies, including “The Lives of Frederick Douglass,” “Martin Delany, Frederick Douglass, and the Politics of Representative Identity” and “Frederick Douglass and Herman Melville: Essays in Relation.” In “Failed Promise,” he turns his scholarly research toward explaining the parallel lives of Johnson and Douglass, and provides a vivid account of the Reconstruction period after the Civil War. Levine shows that Johnson “turned out to be the absolutely wrong president for his times” and illuminates the life of Douglass, who is portrayed as a fierce critic.
Levine recalls an encounter between Douglass and Johnson at the White House, after Lincoln delivered his second inaugural address on March 4, 1865. Lincoln had invited Douglass to the inauguration. During a reception afterward, the president greeted him as “my friend Douglass” and asked him what he thought of his speech. Douglass responded, “Mr. Lincoln, that was a sacred effort.”
During that reception, Douglass exchanged an uncomfortable glance with Johnson, and what he later wrote about the encounter proved prescient. Douglass was standing with a Black woman named Louise Tobias Dorsey “when Mr. Lincoln touched Mr. Johnson and pointed me out to him. The first expression which came to his face, and which I think was the true index of his heart, was one of bitter contempt and aversion. Seeing that I observed him, he tried to assume a more friendly appearance, but it was too late. . . . His first glance was the frown of the man; the second was the bland and sickly smile of the demagogue. I turned to Mrs. Dorsey and said, ‘Whatever Andrew Johnson may be, he certainly is no friend of our race.’ ”
Levine gives amazing insight into Douglass’s life, personality and political acumen. There are no known recordings of his speeches, but reading this book I could “hear,” for the first time, the power of his anti-slavery addresses. Douglass, who had been enslaved until he was 20 years old, demonstrated his eloquence “with a voice, as one observer described, of ‘terrific power, of great compass, and under most admirable control.’ ” His range was formidable. He was able to appeal to different audiences, Levine writes, and was “known as an excellent mimic who could do comical impressions of proslavery southerners.” The Black abolitionist William G. Allen wrote in 1852 that “in versatility of oratorical power, I know of no one who can begin to approach the celebrated Frederick Douglass.” As Allen put it, Douglass “touches chords . . . which vibrate music now sweet, now sad, now lightsome, now solemn, now startling, now grand, now majestic, now sublime.”
In this book, Douglass emerges fully as the intellectual and moral force pushing Lincoln to free Black people — all Black people. Levine reminds the reader of the moral indecisiveness of Lincoln, who has come to be known as the great emancipator. And while that is true, he did not free enslaved Black people merely to free them but to save the Union. “Douglass had been enraged by Lincoln’s August 1862 statement to Horace Greeley, the editor of the New York Daily Tribune, that ‘if I could save the Union without freeing any slave I would do it, and if I could save it by freeing all the slaves I would do it.’ ”
Levine deftly exposes how Johnson moved after the assassination to unravel any progress that Black people had made during Reconstruction under Lincoln. The new president promised amnesty for former Confederate leaders, and under his watch, Black Codes, which later evolved into Jim Crow laws, were quickly enacted, restraining the newfound freedom of Black people.
Levine’s prose is often beautiful, but even more beautiful is his reliance on the truth of history. “Republicans had hoped for a fundamental transformation of southern society that would bring equal rights to the freedpeople,” the author writes. “But that was not part of Johnson’s vision. He wanted the former Confederate states to be quickly readmitted to the Union after setting up new state governments, and he had no problem with former Confederate leaders being part of those governments. All he asked was that the states ratify the Thirteenth Amendment, offer some sort of statement about their regret for seceding (even though he believed no state truly had seceded), and repudiate their war debts.”
Levine argues that racism clearly was behind the president’s deceit: “Johnson may have conceived of himself as a leader for African Americans, but that did not mean he regarded Blacks as equal to whites in the way of people like [Charles] Sumner and [Thaddeus] Stevens.”
Johnson’s betrayal cost thousands upon thousands of Black people their lives in the era of racial terror that was to come. “Mississippi became the first of several ex-Confederate states to adopt Black Codes,” Levine writes, “laws that disempowered African Americans by sharply restricting their mobility and legal rights.” In Mississippi, Black people were barred from owning or renting land, bearing arms, or even meeting at night. Black people were arrested as vagrants and forced to work on chain gangs, in an approximation of plantation slavery.
Sumner was horrified by Johnson, observing, “What could you expect from an old slave-master & an old democrat?” He implored the president to change his policies toward states that had seceded, arguing that the new system “abandons the freedmen to the control of the ancient Masters.” Stevens, who believed that Southerners were “a conquered people” and the South “a conquered territory,” joined in writing urgent letters to Johnson, contending that the “restoration” of rebel states would “greatly injure the country.”
Levine explains that Johnson was a con man who had orchestrated a con job on the country. On Feb. 19, 1866, Johnson vetoed an extension of the Bureau of Refugees, Freedmen, and Abandoned Lands, known as the Freedmen’s Bureau, whose agents were posted throughout the South to distribute food, clothing and medical assistance to the more than 4 million newly freed Black people. “The bureau also offered some police protection for the freedpeople,” Levine writes. “It was, in many respects, a radical agency that challenged the racial hierarchies and exclusions that had been central to slave culture.” Levine argues that Johnson “either didn’t care about or was willfully blind to the harm done by the southern Black Codes and various forms of anti-Black violence.”
After his impeachment in 1868, Johnson was portrayed in Black and Radical Republican newspapers as the “demented Moses of Tennessee.” Levine explains that he was “the white president who promised to be the leader of Black people and turned out to be their oppressor.” Johnson, the author writes, was a “president for whom Black lives did not matter.”
Johnson and his deceit turned back the hope inspired by the Emancipation Proclamation and gave rise instead to an enduring culture of violence and discrimination against Black people. “The Failed Promise” is an important book for anyone on a quest to deeply understand the racism in America’s history, the villains who propelled it and the heroes who fought against it.
The Failed Promise
Reconstruction, Frederick Douglass, and the Impeachment of Andrew Johnson
By Robert S. Levine
Norton.
312 pp. $26.95