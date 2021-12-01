“The Shattering” instead opens several miles from Grant Park and years before the 1968 Democratic convention with the story of the Cahill family, who lived in the “bungalow belt” on Chicago’s northwest side. Part of the nation’s ascendant postwar White middle class, the family’s patriarch, Ed Cahill, a World War II veteran turned salesman, decided in 1961 to drape his entire block in American flags to celebrate the Fourth of July. The Chicago Tribune ran a photograph on its back page the next day of Ed; his wife, Stella; their children; and more than 30 of their neighbors against a blanket of Old Glories. The group, men and women, young and old, but all White, projected a sense of security and pride as they stood “smiling into the sixties.” Boyle seeks to show how the decade came to upend the sense of stability and faith