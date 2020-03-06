Lan Yan clearly loves China, though the period when it brutally rejected her family casts a long shadow. She begins with the freezing night in November 1967 when Red Guards burst into her grandparents’ Beijing apartment and dragged her grandfather Yan Baohang, an early leader of Mao’s People’s Republic of China, away in front of her eyes — she was only 10 years old. This was early in the Cultural Revolution, but soon almost no one was safe. Her father, a Foreign Ministry translator who had explained to Nikita Khrushchev’s ambassador the concept behind Mao’s disastrous economic plan, the Great Leap Forward, was arrested as a counterrevolutionary. Her mother, an official in the foreign liaison department, was put under house arrest, then exiled 1,000 miles from Beijing to work barefoot making bricks by day and to be humiliated by night at public self-criticism sessions. Other members of the large, once-influential Yan family were also harassed, abused and imprisoned. Lan Yan conveys the distress of a child bewildered by what is happening: On the moonlit night of Yan Baohang’s arrest, to her “the maples in the garden were blood-red.”

Yan’s reminiscences — translated in simple, fluid style from the original French, the short chapters prefaced by insightful, often beautiful phrases from various writers — are not sequential. She travels back and forth, interweaving affectionate pen portraits of grandparents, parents, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins (the family tree is helpful) with the world of China’s privileged, educated elite to which they belonged. Her grandfather Yan Baohang, propelled from humble beginnings to prominence by sheer ability, once supported Chiang and his nationalist government but became a communist agent and friend of Zhou Enlai. As a child, Lan Yan mixed with the great and the good: Deng Xiaoping taught her to swim at a summer beach resort, and she met China’s last emperor, Puyi, then working apparently contentedly as a gardener.

This is not always a comfortable read, any more than in some places it can have been comfortable to write. Yan writes of betrayal — the cousin who became a fanatical Red Guard shrieking “Pillage! Pillage! Pillage!” at his shocked family. She is candid about her feelings at seeing her family “brought so low” and her sense of shame: “I did not want to be known as the daughter and granddaughter of anti-revolutionaries — a defamatory word.” She also confesses that in the early days of the Cultural Revolution she asked for a Red Guard uniform and once wore a red armband, only to be reproved by her mother, just as in the Oscar-winning movie “Jojo Rabbit,” Elsa, the Jewish girl the boy’s mother is hiding, snaps: “You’re not a Nazi. You’re a 10-year-old kid who likes dressing up!”

Some of the most arresting passages are about the warmth of family life: homely activities like pickling cabbages together or cooking dumplings. You can almost smell the fragrant steam, and what happens when the familiar, the commonplace, is stripped away and existence loses all logic with book burnings, head shavings, ransackings and meaningless cruelties. Yan’s father endured seven years of solitary confinement while her grandfather died under interrogation.

After the Cultural Revolution ended and Mao was dead, Yan and her family were gradually rehabilitated. She determinedly reclaimed 10 lost years of education, winning a place at the Peking Foreign Languages Institute, then studying overseas. She was an arbitration lawyer in Paris before opting to become a haigui (sea turtle) — a nickname for foreign-educated Chinese who, like sea turtles, roam far afield but return to the place of their birth. Since 2011, she has been a senior banker with Lazard in China and writes with pride about helping other women break though the glass ceiling, quoting Mao: “Women hold up half the sky.”

Toward the end of her book, Yan asks, “What happened to law and justice during the Cultural Revolution?” It would be interesting to know what she thinks about China’s current treatment of groups like Muslim Uighurs, regarded as dissidents or potential dissidents and held in camps for “reeducation.” Yet, as she says, she wrote less to address the present than to remember the past and find closure, quoting a Chinese saying, “The past has a stronger scent than a bouquet of blooming lilacs.”

Jung Chang’s epic and best-selling “Wild Swans: Three Daughters of China,” published in 1991, two years after the Tiananmen Square massacre, covers similar ground and is more sweeping and emotionally engrossing. Yet for its personal insights and universal warnings about what humans are capable of, both good and bad, Yan’s readable and touching memoir of her family deserves to be told, and she tells it well.

The House of Yan

A Family at the Heart of a Century in Chinese History

By Lan Yan