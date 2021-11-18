There are several problems with Holton’s account of the origins of the revolution. First, it is hard to imagine why calculations of economic interests would drive Americans to confront the dominant naval power of the Atlantic world, which could deploy its army nearly anywhere it wished. It is difficult to aggregate the scattered economic grievances of the colonists and ever reach a point when the potential benefits of defying the empire would outweigh the obvious costs and risks. Second, when the crisis of independence did break in 1774, after the government of King George III and Lord North had Parliament adopt the Coercive Acts to punish Massachusetts for the Boston Tea Party, it erupted precisely over the constitutional points that British and American leaders had spent the past decade disputing. Did Parliament have a right to legislate for the colonies “in all cases whatsoever,” as its Declaratory Act of 1766 had proclaimed? When Parliament passed the Coercive Acts, it converted that abstract claim into a draconian program of punitive legislation. In nearly every colony, that gross strategic miscalculation led to the collapse of British rule in America, as the Continental Congress in Philadelphia, provincial conventions and local committees (known as the Association) seized power at every level of government.