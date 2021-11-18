Woody Holton’s newest book, his fourth on the revolution, should be read within this context. In “Liberty Is Sweet: The Hidden History of the American Revolution,” an ambitious if sprawling survey, Holton disdains the cult of “founders chic” that so many general readers have turned into a profitable industry. Not for him the emphasis on the heroic deeds and great thoughts of the “big six” founders (George Washington, Ben Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, James Madison and Alexander Hamilton) that has engaged so many readers.
“Liberty Is Sweet” instead explores the complex ways in which the concerns and interests of ordinary Americans of every race, class, gender and location reflected and affected the course of events. Holton pays particular attention to the impact of Native Americans on the reformation of British imperial policies after the Seven Years’ War and of enslaved African Americans on the revolutionaries’ final movement toward independence. Women figure prominently in his account, if not as a cause of the revolution then for their innovative efforts to enforce the nonconsumption of British imports and later to support the Continental Army amid its privations.
Holton also wants us to think of the revolution in continental, hemispheric and even global terms. This is not a story confined to the seaboard towns but one whose impact stretched to the Gulf of Mexico, the Great Plains, the Caribbean and ultimately India.
Such emphases accurately reflect dominant themes in contemporary scholarship, and they laudably expand our conception of the depth and complexity of the revolution. Yet they also come at a certain cost. Most important, they make it harder to explain why the revolution happened or to identify its lasting consequences for American politics.
Holton divides his narrative into three parts of unequal length. The first section, “The King’s Grievances,” explains the revolution’s origins. Here he echoes the great Progressive-era scholars, such as Carl Becker and Charles Beard, who rewrote the history of the revolution a full century ago. Holton emphasizes “the four Ts” — “taxes, territory, treasury notes (paper money), and trade” — that defined the economic interests and grievances that united American colonists to oppose British misrule. Americans were loath to pay taxes to sustain the costs of empire. They wanted to speculate in trans-Appalachian lands or displace Native Americans by squatting on their tribal territories. They wanted a stable money supply and to not have their hard currency siphoned off to British creditors. And they wanted to export their produce to other markets and not be subject to the mercantilist logic of the empire.
In the second section, three-fifths of the whole book, Holton turns his attention to the war for independence. Here he gives us sharp assessments of the war’s commanders and sobering descriptions of its brutality, and reveals a keen eye for the battlefield, especially the Southern landscape that Holton, who hails from a politically eminent Virginia family, knows so well. This section has a narrative verve that the other parts of the book lack. Perhaps Holton will discover that writing military history is his true craft.
Yet in the end the revolution was a manifestly political event, and our contemporary concern with “the founding era” still pivots on its political origins and consequences. The great weakness of “Liberty Is Sweet” rests with its approach to these traditional political concerns. Like his Progressive predecessors, Holton does not take constitutional arguments very seriously: all those debates about representation, parliamentary sovereignty and unchecked executive power. In his telling, those arguments may provide the stuff of political rhetoric and the currency of controversy, but they were deployed less out of conviction than opportunistically, to assert interests that were essentially economic in nature.
There are several problems with Holton’s account of the origins of the revolution. First, it is hard to imagine why calculations of economic interests would drive Americans to confront the dominant naval power of the Atlantic world, which could deploy its army nearly anywhere it wished. It is difficult to aggregate the scattered economic grievances of the colonists and ever reach a point when the potential benefits of defying the empire would outweigh the obvious costs and risks. Second, when the crisis of independence did break in 1774, after the government of King George III and Lord North had Parliament adopt the Coercive Acts to punish Massachusetts for the Boston Tea Party, it erupted precisely over the constitutional points that British and American leaders had spent the past decade disputing. Did Parliament have a right to legislate for the colonies “in all cases whatsoever,” as its Declaratory Act of 1766 had proclaimed? When Parliament passed the Coercive Acts, it converted that abstract claim into a draconian program of punitive legislation. In nearly every colony, that gross strategic miscalculation led to the collapse of British rule in America, as the Continental Congress in Philadelphia, provincial conventions and local committees (known as the Association) seized power at every level of government.
The most problematic argument Holton makes involves his interpretation of Lord Dunmore’s proclamation of November 1775, which promised freedom to any enslaved person in Virginia who escaped to join the British forces. Numerous colonists read the Virginia governor’s proclamation as a clarion call for a general slave rebellion, the dread fear that regularly coursed through Southern society. “No other document,” Holton suggests, “did more than Dunmore’s proclamation to convert white residents of Britain’s most populous American colony to the cause of independence.” This argument supports a controversial claim made by the New York Times 1619 Project, which posits that one main cause of the American decision for independence was the perceived need to protect the system of plantation chattel slavery from British meddling.
I am one of a group of revolutionary-era historians who have publicly rejected this specific claim about the link between the defense of slavery and the American decision for independence, as well as its implications for how we think about the looming 250th anniversary of independence and indeed the very meaning of the revolution. Here is the basis for our criticisms.
Holton sees the Dunmore Proclamation more as a war measure than an abolitionist manifesto. He knows that a half-century would pass before ending West Indian slavery became a serious issue in Britain. But he still believes that colonial opinion on independence remained cautious and uncertain, and that fears of an enslaved people’s rebellion and frontier warfare with Native Americans were critical in the movement toward independence. Two more Ts are thus added to Holton’s roster of American grievances: traitorous slaves and treacherous Indians.
But in our view the basic framework for a decision on independence had already been set by the summer of 1775, and its authors were the elite decision-makers whose importance Holton doubts. On the American side, the crucial question was whether to offer some concessions to Britain or even send negotiators to London. On the British side, the question was whether to pursue the strategy of military repression that had already failed at Concord and Bunker Hill (the first of the many armed engagements that Holton narrates so well). Rather than rethink this strategy, the ministry of Lord North doubled down on it, with the active support of George III (who was not, by the way, the mere figurehead monarch whom Holton casts him to be, more akin to Elizabeth II than the great Elizabeth I).
In effect, each side was presenting unacceptable ultimatums to the other, and neither relented. The British imposed additional penalties on the Americans, declaring them traitors, disdaining their petitions, subjecting their merchant ships to confiscation and hiring German mercenaries. The Dunmore Proclamation was one more alarm that only confirmed what American leaders already knew. Had Dunmore sailed home to Britain rather than try to govern the Old Dominion from a warship cruising the Chesapeake, the result would have been the same.
In the end, one leaves Holton’s book wondering whether he deems the revolution worth commemorating at all. In his concluding section, “Roads Opened, Roads Closed,” Holton diminishes the events he has just spent 500 pages describing. A dozen pages from the end of “Liberty Is Sweet,” slow reader that I am, I finally realized that its title is ironic. Because the revolution brought little change to the status of women, turned Native Americans into “the war’s worst victims,” left chattel slavery intact and allowed “war-churned disease [to devastate] every segment of the population,” Holton finally concludes that “for the founding generation, the American Revolution produced more misery than freedom.” Had Holton called this book “The Sour Fruits of Independence,” he would have found a more accurate title.
Some of us still naively believe, however, that the American Revolution was an event of world historical significance, precisely because of its political character and its momentous constitutional innovations. When we debate how its 250th anniversary will be observed, when our political fissures and constitutional frailties will probably be so depressingly evident, that is the legacy we will be contesting.
Liberty Is Sweet
The Hidden History of the American Revolution
By Woody Holton
Simon & Schuster.
779 pp. $37.50