The town started during the 19th-century Gold Rush as a mining camp, on the land of displaced Native Americans. The local Konkow tribe’s oral histories featured wildfires as a divine avenging force. Had the Konkow not been marginalized, killed and removed from their land, they might have warned the first settlers that Paradise straddled two geological chimneys. The canyons stitched up the sides of the range function like blast furnaces when a fire catches, especially in the months when the Jarbo winds howl west to east. As sparks catch in fuel-filled forests, hot air rises and cooler air rushes in behind it. The resulting vacuum sucks flames up a canyon with shocking speed. People at the top of the ridge are in the greatest danger. As one woman told a reporter: “There’s no way out. You’re trapped.” One of the many costs of the genocide of Indigenous people is the loss of their knowledge about the land that Europeans commandeered. Before colonization, up to 19 percent of California burned annually; fire arrived seasonally in the dry hills much like blizzards bury Buffalo.