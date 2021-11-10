In places “The Broken Constitution” reads like an arraignment of Lincoln, accusing him of illogical, incoherent, paranoid thinking and of “subverting” the Constitution. Feldman’s chapter on the wartime suspension of the writ of habeas corpus is the crux of his case. Suspending the writ meant that the government could use martial law to arrest and hold civilians indefinitely without trial. This presidential policy led to widespread military arrests and press censorship that targeted critics of the administration as well as Confederate collaborators. Lincoln sought to justify the suspension by claiming that the Constitution authorized it in times of “dangerous emergency” and that it was necessary to abrogate this one legal protection to enforce the broader rule of law that secessionism threatened.