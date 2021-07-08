More broadly, Honig’s reliance on the idea of prosecutorial virtue makes for odd reading in a political moment characterized, in part, by increased skepticism toward prosecutors and criminal justice. His paean to the “unimaginable power” of the prosecutor feels incomplete without any acknowledgment of how this mission can go awry or how that power is experienced by those on the receiving end. A passage on “jailhouse lawyers,” for example, dwells on headaches for prosecutors caused by incarcerated people filing “endless legal motions” in court, but it doesn’t address how the practice also allows those behind bars to learn the law and raise legitimate claims about their mistreatment by the criminal justice system. At another point, Honig recounts the story of a defendant who screamed out from a holding cell, “Mr. Elie, please talk to me!” while “sobbing so hard . . . that he threw up.” Honig’s takeaway is that prosecutors must exert “conscious effort” to remember how much power they have and “keep [themselves] in check” — but the anecdote feels like a missed opportunity to take a broader view of the cruelties of American criminal justice and the racial inequity in how those cruelties are distributed.