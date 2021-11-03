And for any non-Jewish liberal, “The State of Israel vs. the Jews” will only fuel the already ablaze anti-Zionism prevalent among progressives — an anti-Zionism that, yes, often bleeds into antisemitism. But if Cypel actually wanted to convince anyone on the other side, then he’s failed. Because you don’t change anyone’s mind by mocking them — that merely pushes them further into their narrow-minded position — and you don’t win a debate with a one-sided argument. That is to say, no matter what side of the Israeli-Palestinian issue you’re on, “The State of Israel vs. the Jews” will be infuriating.