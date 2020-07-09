However, forced by circumstance to go to my shelves, I found a book I had never read, or even noticed, “The Duke of Deception,” by Geoffrey Wolff. I read it, and it was just great. It’s a rollicking memoir of Wolff’s father, a closeted Jew and faux Episcopalian who invented degrees from Yale and the Sorbonne, wore sharp clothes, drove fast cars, and was a compulsive liar and a surprisingly loving dad. Best read I’d had in ages. So I got to wondering: Here was an enjoyable book that I owned but had never thought to read — why? How had I missed it?

And then I realized: It was my wife’s book.

For the 15 years that Cyd and I have been married, I have stayed away from her books, and she from mine. We both love to read, but almost never the same thing. You know those couples who, when they combine their libraries, fight over whose copy of a title to keep? We had no such struggles. Our libraries merged easily, because they were so different. Almost no redundancy. Of the two of us, only my wife, the college English major and more serious reader, would own “Billy Budd,” and only I, the failed religion scholar, would have works by Reinhold Niebuhr.

This dissonance in our tastes surfaced early in our courtship and led to comical misfires. I hoped Cyd would share my love of a good nonfiction narrative, so I bought her Bernard Lefkowitz’s “Our Guys”; she wondered why her new boyfriend got her a book about sexual assault at a New Jersey high school. We discovered a shared love of dogs, and Cyd gave me Sharon Creech’s “Love That Dog”; she was dispirited that I had never heard of the Newbery Award-winning children’s author.

We both enjoyed a good crossword puzzle or a vicious Scrabble contest, and were both enthralled by “American Idol,” but we simply didn’t get each other’s literary tastes. What’s more, we had never read the same stuff. In elementary school, Cyd went through the young-adult canon, while I finished all of Gregory McDonald’s Fletch mysteries. (She got her recommendations from librarians, I got mine from Chevy Chase movies.) To this day, I go for cops, she goes for magicians. On our bookshelves, Richard Price’s “Samaritan” may sit next to Philip Pullman’s “The Golden Compass,” but there can be no mistaking which has Oppenheimer yichus, which one is a Fremmer. And whereas my reading of classics tended to stop with school syllabi — we both read “The Great Gatsby,” of course — Cyd kept going, deeper into Fitzerald’s oeuvre and the work of other authors. We both read Faulkner’s “The Sound and the Fury,” but that copy of “The Reivers” could only be hers.

Our nonfiction acquisitions are driven entirely by our tastes, inclinations and personal journeys, and thus most of them could have been brought to the marriage by only one of us. Consider three books in alphabetical order on one shelf. Jill Leovy’s engrossing “Ghettoside” — a new classic of metro crime reporting — is mine; I read it as an admiring fellow reporter. Tiffany Ana López’s anthology “Growing Up Chicana/o” belongs to Cyd, who taught school in Texas’s Rio Grande Valley. J. Anthony Lukas’s “Common Ground,” about the Boston busing crisis, in my home state, is definitely mine.

Speaking of common ground — we did find some. The trick, it turned out, was for Cyd to suggest a book to me. I can get into the long, heavily plotted contemporary novels that she loves: Meg Wolitzer’s “The Interestings,” Min Jin Lee’s “Free Food for Millionaires” and “Pachinko,” Nathan Hill’s “The Nix,” Donna Tartt’s “The Goldfinch.” Only once in a while does it work the other way around. For example, I borrowed Kevin Wilson’s surreal “Nothing to See Here” from the library — because I dug the jacket design — and it turned out to be the kind of book we both loved.

Why, until now, had I been reluctant to dip into her books that predate our relationship? Lots of reasons, I suspect. There’s jealousy: Who snuggled her on the sofa as she read that Ann Patchett when it came out? And my own inadequacy: What if I start Galsworthy’s 900-page “The Forsyte Saga” (which she regularly rereads) but lack the endurance to finish?

I think I also want to preserve a bit of mystery. The longer you are married, the fewer surprises, so maybe if I don’t read Wilkie Collins, the girl who devoured his works can remain a stranger. As a teenager, one of Cyd’s favorite books was Jack Finney’s “Time and Again,” a book that lives inside her but that I had never heard of. It can just be hers. A girl has to have her secrets.