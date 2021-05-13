As an expert on Jefferson, one of the architects of our founding documents, Gordon-Reed knows that liberty, equality and freedom sit at the beginning of our national story. But that national history is replete with myths. Gordon-Reed has a way of offering a gentle correction to the romanticizing of Western history and the erasure of marginalized communities. And for those cringing at the thought of revisions to American history at a moment when history has become so politicized, she shares that “history is always being revised, as new information comes to light and when different people see known documents and have their own responses to them, shaped by their individual experiences.” America has room for people who are “deeply invested” in “heroic” notions of the past, but it also should leave space for different interpretations based on new revelations and documentation. As a historian, I could not agree more.