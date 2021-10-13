Encountering murderous antisemitism on American soil forces Horn to confront history closer to home. She turns away from Varian Fry rescuing Jewish artists in Vichy France and the Syrian synagogue smashed to rubble on her flickering screen. Relying on the historian Kirsten Fermaglich’s meticulous research into New York City name-changing petitions that proved, beyond a doubt, that immigrants’ names were not altered at Ellis Island, Horn asks why Jews cling to the fiction that some misguided immigration agent changed their ancestors’ names. Her answer: If Jews tell the truth about American antisemitism, they look like fools. They had come to a land that they thought promised the American Dream. Then they discovered that they couldn’t get a job as Rosenberg but could get hired as Rose. But to tell their children that story would prove that America is not all that different, that here, too, Jews face prejudice, discrimination and violence. So they crafted and clung to the tale of the funny thing that happened to Grandpa at Ellis Island.