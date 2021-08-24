SEAL leaders chose Gallagher’s Alpha platoon for the mission to liberate Mosul from the Islamic State because they believed that the unit, and Gallagher, were among the Navy’s best. But in combat, Gallagher and Alpha platoon were a disaster. Rather than focusing on the enemy, Gallagher’s men felt obligated to fire warning shots at women and children in an attempt to keep them away from their chief, who they said tried to kill just about every civilian who wandered into his rifle sight. Philipps describes the pressure that weighed on Special Operator 1st Class Dylan Dille as he sought to protect Iraqis from his boss: “It was exhausting. The tension of being forced to fire at people to make them flee in terror without accidentally killing them left him covered in sweat.”