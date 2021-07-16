Nobody cares that the president’s son has taken up painting. The issue is the money: It’s been reported that Bergès is planning to price the works from $75,000 to $500,000, figures that would raise eyebrows even for a successful midcareer painter, which Hunter Biden assuredly is not. Since artists typically spend years carefully building markets and nudging up their prices — hoping to avoid any sudden drops that would frighten away investment-minded collectors — this hardly seems like the move of someone planning on a long-term career. You have to figure that the gallery, an otherwise obscure one, is hoping to make one quick score on the strength of Biden’s celebrity. (Think of the gag on Steve Martin’s album “A Wild and Crazy Guy” about pulling in $2 million for a single performance by pricing the seats at $800. “One show,” Martin jokes. “Goodbye!”) A concern for the Bidens — and the rest of us — is that collectors might attempt to buy influence along with their art; the White House has tried to deal with this by drafting an agreement with the gallery to keep buyers’ identities secret, even from the artist.