Indeed, a significant strength of this volume is its nuanced attention to Washington’s lifelong absorption of British Enlightenment “improving” ideas. These came through his readings in enduring agricultural classics, such as Jethro Tull’s “Horse-Hoeing Husbandry” (1731), a book that stressed the advantages to be gained for soils by plowing fields. Thomas Hale’s four-volume “A Compleat Body of Husbandry” (1758-59) was another of Washington’s favorites. Ideas also came via personal correspondence with “improving” authors. Foremost here were the English agriculturalist Arthur Young and Scottish Enlightenment figures, such as Sir John Sinclair and James “Bee” Anderson of Edinburgh. Washington learned from all of them and encouraged others to do so as well. The president even recommended Anderson — whose periodical, the Bee, Washington promoted in the Gazette of the United States — for membership in the American Philosophical Society.