Think of Joseph Harris, an enslaved harbor pilot in Hampton, Va., who escaped to the British during the summer of 1775 and then rescued two Royal Navy captains in two months. He will always belong, first and foremost, to African Americans. But his story is powerful enough to lift us all. Or take Harris’s contemporary, Lemuel Haynes, the son of a White mother and a Black father. In 1776, while serving in George Washington’s Continental Army, Haynes wrote an antislavery pamphlet called “Liberty Further Extended.” He opened by quoting the Declaration of Independence’s assertions that “all men are created equal” and “endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights” — and thus became the first person ever to quote what would become the declaration’s most iconic sentence. Indeed, simply by repeatedly quoting “all men are created equal,” Haynes, Benjamin Banneker and other abolitionists, Black and White, transformed the Continental Congress’s act of secession from Britain into a universal declaration of human rights. Far from feeling threatened by the Black-led transformation of the declaration, Whites ought to honor that history as one more way to celebrate our founding document.