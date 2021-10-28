The strategy that Colby outlines doesn’t aim to take anything away from China, only to deny it a takeover of Taiwan by force. Hence the title of the book. The first priority would be to stop Chinese forces from occupying any part of Taiwan. However, if they did manage to gain a foothold, then it would be necessary to push them back into the sea at all costs. In Colby’s telling, timing would be crucial. The allied forces must always let China make the first move. Indeed, they should do everything possible to ensure that the onus of starting and continuing a war falls on Beijing, which would serve to strengthen the binding between the allies. Colby cites Abraham Lincoln’s genius in maneuvering the South Carolina rebels into firing the first shots at Fort Sumter that started the Civil War. This put the onus of war and destruction on the Confederacy and vastly strengthened support for the war in the Northern states. As Napoleon enjoined, “in war, the moral is to the material as three to one.” Just so, China must be put in the position of first to fire and invade. Such aggressive behavior would bind the allies more tightly together and thereby widen and deepen the front Beijing must conquer.