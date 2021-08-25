To arrive from a Rohingya refugee camp, or a camp in Tanzania, often with no English, and plunge into this intense microcosm of American life is a mind-bending prospect. Fishman does a wonderful job reminding us that even with their myriad, harrowing traumas, these students are kids. They live in the throes of teenage-hood, meaning acne and Rihanna. They are captivated by America’s alluring pop culture, the latest fashions and social media. They worry about homework. They angst over romance, use and sell illegal substances, and struggle with the school’s complex and all-important social life and its unwritten hierarchies.