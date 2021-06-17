One thing I heard repeatedly from parents of children who died is that they were stunned to discover they could buy a baby product that had not been proved safe. They didn’t know, for example, that the Rock ’n Play was not required to meet a federal product safety standard. I made the same assumptions as a new parent: It never occurred to me that an unproven product would be for sale in the baby aisle. I just figured some regulator — in this case, the federal agency I’d later cover, the Consumer Product Safety Commission — approved items before they hit store shelves. But that’s not how it works. In most cases, the agency is required to wait for problems to occur before investigating or pushing for a company to take action. And even then, the agency often lacks the power to force a company to recall a product without going to court.