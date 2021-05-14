What we eat, and don’t eat, has tremendous emotional and symbolic power. It’s one way we tell the world who we are, which tribes we belong to, what we value. For symbolism, few foods rival meat, which has historically been tied to strength, virility and prosperity. Meat generally, and beef in particular, has always been central to aspirational culture in America, in part because it was abundant and cheap; in the New World, poor immigrants could aspire to eat like their betters.