The studio, ever guarding its wallet, wanted to update the story from the 1940s to a cheaper-to-depict contemporary setting, and film it on the Paramount back lot. Coppola managed to overcome these notions as well as sabotage the studio’s more bizarre casting ideas — including Ernest Borgnine as the Godfather, Vito Corleone, the role that went to Brando, and Robert Redford or Ryan O’Neal as Michael Corleone, Vito’s youngest son and successor, the part that eventually went to Pacino. The studio execs hated the idea of casting Brando, who had wasted the previous decade making mostly dismal movies. They made him post a bond of $1 million to ensure he wouldn’t delay the film shoot and insisted he forgo his usual salary for a bargain-basement $50,000. He grudgingly agreed — and won the Academy Award for best actor.