The biggest missing element is Trump himself. To be sure, the former president appears throughout the pages. But not nearly enough. It is impossible to understand the fortunes of the Democratic candidates without emphasizing the chaos and instability that the president wrought on national politics every day, magnified by his toxic Twitter feed. The candidates’ mistakes and gaffes were not nearly as important in driving the primaries as the overall terror that Democratic voters felt about the possibility of a second Trump term. Super Tuesday made it clear that many in the party were risk-averse, given the stakes of an election in which the fate of democracy seemed to hang in the balance. These fears worked against progressives such as Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, as well as newcomers like Buttigieg and Julián Castro. Most Democrats simply didn’t want to take any chances. They wanted a safe bet — the elderly White man with tons of experience who polled best in a matchup against the president.