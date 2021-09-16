Soon after journalist Evan Osnos returned to the United States in 2013 after a decade reporting from the Middle East and China, he took to the road, inspired by American foreign correspondent John Gunther’s best-selling portrait of the nation right after World War II, “Inside U.S.A.” (1947). Osnos hoped to bring Gunther’s combination of outside observer and native son to his own investigation of what had happened to his country since the fateful day of Sept. 11, 2001. “Wildland: The Making of America’s Fury” is the result, a sprawling, fascinating journey through the dawning decades of the 21st century. In Osnos’s rendering, the election of Donald Trump in 2016 emerges not as the cause of our deep fractures but rather the culmination of many years during which the nation shattered into separate — and unequal — shards, with little promise of regaining its wholeness. Jan. 6, 2020, the other bookend, provides the final proof of a nation at war with itself.