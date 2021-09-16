Osnos, now a staff writer for the New Yorker and the author of the 2014 National Book Award-winning “Age of Ambition: Chasing Fortune, Truth, and Faith in the New China,” gave structure to his project by focusing on three places he knew well: wealthy, Republican Greenwich, Conn., where he grew up; Clarksburg, W.Va., a small, once-thriving Appalachian industrial city where he got his first newspaper job after college; and Chicago, where he worked his way to becoming the Chicago Tribune’s China correspondent. After probing each of these sites through acute observation, extensive interviewing and dogged research, Osnos weaves an intricate tapestry that gradually reveals how Americans experienced the last two decades.
Osnos’s depiction most prominently features compelling characters whose lives capture the main points he wants to make about each of his places. Many are memorable. Chip Skowron was a surgeon who tired of practicing medicine and instead pursued the fortune to be made as a hedge fund manager with specialized knowledge of health care. As his billions in earnings grew, Skowron joined the “Golden Triangle” of Wall Streeters who were transforming the Old Greenwich of rich but modest and moderate Republicans into the New Greenwich of anti-regulation, anti-tax, anti-government libertarians. He prospered, until he overreached and was convicted of insider trading.
Preston Maurice Clark grew up on the highly segregated South Side of Chicago with a talent for math, but as a poor African American he faced crippling obstacles such as poor schools, a scarcity of jobs other than drug dealing and the challenges of securing affordable housing. He went to prison for years for the attempted murder of a rival gang member, and when, soon after his release, he was caught selling crack worth $10, he served three more years.
Sidney Muller returned to his hometown, Clarksburg, after multiple tours of duty as a Marine in the Middle East. Jobless and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, he self-medicated with alcohol and opioids until, in a fog of addiction, he murdered four people and received a life sentence.
Osnos laments how these individuals — and many others we meet — lead lives greatly isolated from people outside their constricted worlds, creating damaging fissures in American society. On occasion, Osnos can show parallels in their experiences, such as when Skowron, Clark and Muller all face imprisonment and, in the cases of Skowron and Clark, release. But here, too, paths diverge. A regretful Skowron can evangelize about the immorality of pursuing a fortune on the backs of vulnerable Americans while still living off the flush bank account that survived his hefty Securities and Exchange Commission fine. Clark, meanwhile, can barely find a job with a felony conviction on his record. Moreover, the house that his mother so proudly purchased to gain a foothold in the American Dream becomes an albatross when the monthly payment on her adjustable subprime mortgage — an instrument enriching Skowron’s Greenwich buddies — doubles, leading to eviction.
Along the way, we also encounter some household names who we learn had relevant, and often troubling, pasts. Trump’s pal Roger Stone got his start on Ronald Reagan’s 1980 presidential campaign and over time fine-tuned the Republican strategy of uniting the moneyed elite with White working-class voters. Joe Manchin, the conservative Democratic senator from red West Virginia whose vote now controls the Biden agenda, has a long record of personally profiting from the coal industry and protecting the state from environmentalists whose actions he feared threatened “[our] way of life in West Virginia.” That complacency would help Wall Street invest in, and then withdraw from, insufficiently profitable mountaintop mining, causing sweeping bankruptcies with “liability dumps” that deprived retired miners of health benefits and pensions.
Although Osnos is at his best as a teller of captivating stories, he does not shy away from probing significant legal and policy changes that enriched Greenwich and impoverished South Chicago and Clarksburg. Among the key shifts he analyzes are the deregulation of banking practices that spurred spectacular earnings — as well as risk-taking; growing opportunities for money to influence politics; a rising obsession with prioritizing shareholder profits over responsibility to workers, customers and long-term company health; drastic cuts in federal spending on public goods such as subsidized housing as taxes were repeatedly slashed; and the abandonment of gun regulation, with more and more Americans deciding that they — not any public entity — were best equipped to protect their families.
Osnos’s keen journalist’s eye is always on the watch for the shocking statistic. Here is a sampling. Whereas in 1964, 77 percent of Americans said they generally trusted the government, by 2014, only 18 percent did. In 1965, the average CEO’s salary was 20 times the front-line worker’s; by 2019 it was 278 times larger. In 1968, the average story on network news was 60 seconds; by 2004 it had shrunk to less than eight seconds, paving the way to today’s 280-character tweet. In the June following George Floyd’s murder, Americans bought almost 4 million guns, more than any other month in U.S. history. Greenwich’s Golden Triangle district gave Trump a 13-point victory over Joe Biden in 2020, compared with only two points in 2016. The 34 Republican senators who blocked Trump’s second impeachment represented just 14.5 percent of the U.S. population.
After this jeremiad for a nation in crisis, one wonders how Osnos can possibly suggest a way out. And not surprisingly, given his approach all along, he finds hope in the most American of solutions: initiative by individuals. His heroes are people who push beyond their isolation to rebuild some sense of national collective purpose. They vary from the wealthy investor Seth Klarman, who attacks short-term thinking and irresponsible business practices; to Jahmal Cole, a black Chicagoan who has raised millions to support a nonprofit that helps young people set their sights beyond their dead-end neighborhoods; to political and environmental activists in West Virginia, such as Katey Lauer and Stephen Smith, who stubbornly refuse to give up battling the coal industry lobbyists and the lawmakers whose votes they regularly buy. But somehow, after such a powerful, 400-page disquisition on our nation’s ills, it is hard to believe that will be enough.
Wildland
The Making of America’s Fury
By Evan Osnos
Farrar, Straus and Giroux.
465 pp. $30