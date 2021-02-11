America’s future seemed bright. And, at 22, I was miserable.

For young staffers coming off a victorious campaign, the weeks and months after Inauguration Day aren’t just full of hope. They can also be full of uncertainty, anxiety and, ultimately, rejection for those who set their sights on public service but don’t find a job in the new administration. There just aren’t enough positions to go around.

I didn’t think that, after a five-month organizing stint in Ohio, I was owed a role in the Obama administration. But I and the 20-somethings I worked with also saw the campaign as more than a job. We’d been part of a movement, something bigger than ourselves that we’d poured everything into. Then we moved to Washington, and a mere handful of my colleagues were raptured into the administration. At the time, it felt as though they had been deemed worthy of continuing the work and the rest of us had not. The “we” in “We got the stimulus!” no longer included me. Whenever another friend found their executive-branch dream job, I couldn’t help but wonder what qualities they possessed that I did not.

My sadness was partly patriotic: I wanted to serve my country and felt I could contribute. But while I would have been ashamed to admit it back then, on a more personal level I felt lost and left out.

Today, a new administration is turning the page. For most Americans, it’s a time of overdue hope and relief. Yet for thousands of young people who helped put Joe Biden in the White House, this moment of exhilaration is also undoubtedly a moment of deep personal stress.

It would be foolish to tell young Biden alumni not to worry. But this staffing cycle may be a little less painful, and a little more fair, than those that preceded it. For one thing, the pandemic has temporarily shut down the party circuit that traditionally reaffirms Washington’s business-card-based social hierarchy. The classic D.C. move — looking past the person you’re speaking with because there might be a more powerful person behind them — is mercifully on hiatus.

At the same time, remote working means remote networking. Young people don’t have to move to a new city and pay sky-high rents just to enter the coffee circuit that so often is a precursor to a D.C. job. After the pandemic ends, a higher-than-ever number of paid internships — the result of more than a decade of dogged activism — will expand opportunity for people whose parents can’t help support them as they search for full-time work. And the Biden administration’s walk-the-walk commitment to diversity will make those jobs more available to young people who don’t look like the (mostly White, mostly male) staffers who have dominated politics for decades. It would be wrong to suggest that the playing field is level. But it’s more level than ever before.

Perhaps because many in the Biden White House bitterly remember the midterm shellacking the Democrats received in 2010, the new administration also seems committed to coalition-building. If President Biden is going to govern successfully, he’ll need help from Congress, think tanks, activist groups and a strong, nationwide Democratic Party. All of that means there are campaigns to work on, local offices to run for, battles to fight over gerrymandering and voting laws — not just in D.C. but around the country.

Ultimately, that’s what I most wish I had known 12 years ago: Movements are big. And no matter how it feels just after an inauguration, they’re far bigger than just the executive branch. Only years later, after spending more than a decade in Washington and watching friends bushwhack an endless variety of career paths, did I realize this. The real danger of the D.C. job search isn’t failing to find a job. It’s becoming so wrapped up in job searching that you start caring more about your career than your work. It’s one of the great challenges of public service — the further along you are in your journey, the easier can become to forget why you set out in the first place.

During that first spring and summer of the Obama administration, a few more former organizers did find places in government. Some, myself included, got other jobs in D.C. and eventually, with the help of new skills and new mentors, found a way to serve the president they helped elect. Many others left Washington but never abandoned the work. Twelve years later, campaign alumni have started nonprofits, founded companies and led activist movements, and in many cases have risen to elective office themselves. The world is so much more full of opportunities to succeed, and to serve, than a list of executive-branch jobs makes it seem.

Finding one’s place in these post-inaugural months can be hard. But what I wish I had known in 2009 is that my young peers and I had already done something far more difficult. Barely out of college, we’d accomplished what many adults never get the chance to: We’d found fulfillment in our work and discovered the importance of harnessing our energy and talents to a greater cause.

We didn’t yet have dream jobs. But we had dreams worth chasing. In retrospect, that mattered more.