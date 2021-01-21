“I love it here!” Biden exclaimed. Flinging his arms as wide as his grin, he took in the beige-painted brick walls, the exposed ceiling pipes and the greasy aroma of the short-order grill tucked into a nearby hole in the wall. “I’m home!!”

So, no one takes the recent desecration of the Capitol more personally than Biden. He washed up on its marble steps in 1973 as an impossibly young man reeling from an unspeakable tragedy: Two weeks before his swearing-in, a car accident killed his wife and their youngest child.

AD

AD

He has spoken often about the bipartisan embrace that enveloped him then, about how Senate elders persuaded him to take the job he wanted to decline and how it gave him a sense of belonging and purpose. As former Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid recently told NPR, Biden describes himself as “a Senate guy.” He’s powerfully attached to the chamber’s arcane folkways and elaborate, if sometimes hypocritical, courtesies. He is genuinely fond of the curmudgeonly trolls who control its labyrinthine pathways to power.

But now leading Democrats, including Reid and former president Barack Obama, are pressing for a sweeping rehab of the “home” Biden has found so comfortable. “Kill Switch: The Rise of the Modern Senate and the Crippling of American Democracy,” a new book by Adam Jentleson, makes for a powerful brief on their behalf.

There’s nothing dishy about this insider’s account by a former a top aide to Reid. Nonetheless, it’s a compelling read, at least for those of us who have spent some time in the Senate and have enough reverence for it to have been horrified by what just happened there — and by the fact that the mob was egged on not only by President Donald Trump but by the actions and inaction of some of the Senate’s own members.

AD

AD

Jentleson identifies several problems that he says have transformed the Senate from the robust debating society it was in the 19th century to today’s “legislative wasteland,” an often-empty chamber where the silence is broken only by the soft, exaggeratedly slow cadences of a clerk reciting “quorum call,” the roll of members’ names used to kill time when no senator takes the floor. (One of my former colleagues used to swear that listening to this soothing mantra, from a prone position on one of the overstuffed leather sofas in the Senate press gallery, was the surest cure for a hangover.)

Chief among these problems is the filibuster, a psycho-parliamentary oddity that has become a hallmark of the world’s greatest deliberative or dilatory body — depending on which side of the debate over the filibuster’s existence you are on, a position that tends to change according to what party is in power. In its current iteration, the filibuster gives 41 of the Senate’s 100 members the power to stall a bill into oblivion.

Far from the last bastion of defense against groupthink, as sentimentalized by Jimmy Stewart’s famous performance in the movie “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” the filibuster, Jentleson writes, represents and has served to perpetuate the legacy of its inventor: Sen. John C. Calhoun, an apologist for slavery whose doctrine of nullification laid the intellectual groundwork for the Civil War.

AD

AD

Jentleson opens “Kill Switch” with a wrenching scene from Reid’s office: Parents of children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre choking back tears of frustration after a filibuster torpedoed a bipartisan bill to enact universal background checks on gun buyers. Seven months later, Reid took the first brick out of the Senate’s supermajority wall by “going nuclear” to change the Senate rules and exempt most presidential nominations from the filibuster.

While this provided Democrats with some immediate gratification — the confirmation of some long-delayed Obama nominees to the federal appellate courts — it was followed, more recently, by the easy confirmation of President Donald Trump’s three very conservative picks to the nation’s highest court. Unlike his predecessors, Trump didn’t even have to try to find nominees acceptable to at least some Democrats because Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, all too predictably, used the majority at his disposal to extend the filibuster exemption to Supreme Court nominees.

This is exactly the sort of tit-for-tat-ism and political whipsawing the founders were trying to avoid in designing the Senate to be a very different body from the House, one that is in many ways deliberately less in tune with the popular will: Members, who until 1913 were chosen by legislatures, have longer terms. In addition, with two senators representing each state, regardless of population, the Senate flouts the one-man-one-vote principle embodied in the House.

AD

AD

And it’s exactly why many senators who are hardly John Calhoun types have come to see the filibuster, though not part of the Senate’s original design, as a critical piece of the chamber’s identity, slowing things down and creating a healthy incentive for compromise. This caucus includes Biden’s longtime friend Ted Kaufman, who served briefly as his successor in the Senate and who headed his presidential transition. With former senator Mark Udall (D-Colo.), Kaufman co-wrote a forward to the first edition of the 2012 book “Defending the Filibuster” by Senate staffers Richard Arenberg and Robert Dove.

Or, take what Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) said last month in a farewell speech as he prepared to retire. “Our country needs a U.S. Senate to work across party lines to force broad agreements on hard issues,” Alexander said. “Ending the filibuster will destroy the impetus for forcing the broad agreements I have been talking about.”

The filibuster has become an avatar for a bigger problem: The incentives to compromise in the Senate are no longer working. When a Supreme Court vacancy arose during the last year of his term, Obama played by the long-standing rules, selecting Merrick Garland, a moderate candidate whom he thought could attract Republican votes. McConnell made it plain it didn’t matter whom Obama nominated, responding with an infamous blockade that left the nation’s highest court with a potential for deadlock for more than a year.

AD

AD

Personal relationships — the kind that the Senate’s six-year terms were designed to foster, that historically have mitigated political divides, and that Biden mastered and still movingly celebrates — are far less influential in today’s Senate than another factor that Jentleson analyzes in detail in his book but doesn’t tackle in his recommendations for reform, because it falls well outside the purview of Senate rules.

That would be money.

According to the Center for Responsive Politics, nine of the 10 most expensive Senate races of all time happened in 2020. That means senators need to spend a lot more time with donors than with one another. Moreover, today’s influence game is much bigger than the campaign contributions raised by individual members of Congress. The outside interest groups that Jentleson credits the late senator Jesse Helms (R-N.C.) with deploying and empowering have, in the wake of the Supreme Court’s Citizens United ruling, morphed into a vast ecosystem of political war profiteers. They have taught the politicians that there’s money to be made off conflict and the “wins” they can rack up, not compromise. Exhibit A: Moments before chaos descended on the Capitol, as he prepared to launch his challenge to Biden’s election, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sent out a fundraising letter.

AD

AD

Complicating the situation in the Senate is the phenomenon Bill Bishop documented in his 2008 book, “The Big Sort: Why the Clustering of Like-Minded America Is Tearing Us Apart.” Changing work- and lifestyles and more disposable income have made us more mobile and more able to choose neighbors who think like us. That has deepened the ideological divide between the nation’s dense, diverse metropolitan areas and its more sparsely populated interior.

In the Senate, designed to give disproportionate power to the nation’s less-populous states, it has intensified resentments over what Jentleson describes as a “tyranny of the minority.” In 2009, he notes, the Republicans who were successfully blocking much of Obama’s agenda represented 35 percent of the population. That same disproportionate power, reflected in the electoral college (where states’ votes are based on the size of their congressional delegations), is the reason that, in the past two decades, we’ve had two presidents who didn’t win the popular vote.

The system the founders created for a much smaller, more homogenous nation is being stress-tested in ways they never could have imagined. The institution they named Congress — from the Latin for “coming together” — isn’t doing its job.

AD

AD

Meeting these challenges will require a lot more than the changes in Senate rules and procedure Jentleson recommends at the end of his book. That’s because the problems he so vividly describes are not just the Senate’s to solve; they belong to the nation that it, however imperfectly, represents.

It’s on all of us.

Kill Switch

The Rise of the Modern Senate and the Crippling of American Democracy

By Adam Jentleson