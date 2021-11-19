Between Jan. 20 and Oct. 31, the Bureau of Land Management approved 3,091 new onshore drilling permits — permits it could have deferred or on which it could have imposed more rigorous restrictions. That’s an average of 332 per month, according to the agency’s data, surpassing the number of approvals in the last three years of the Trump administration. Moreover, the agency has renewed the leases of 18 coal mines this year, allowing operations to continue for at least another decade, while granting 13 requests to reduce the royalty fees that coal mines pay the federal government to operate on public lands, which environmentalists view as an unnecessary subsidy helping to keep the industry afloat. The Bureau of Land Management has also “initially denied” requests for royalty rate reductions on 14 other coal leases, according to an agency spokesperson, and final decisions will be made after conferring with governors in those states. The agency declined to comment on why it renewed the 18 coal leases.