The question isn’t whether J.J. or any of the other relatives of Biden appointees are qualified for their jobs. The question is whether they bumped other qualified candidates because of their family connections. Only the White House knows who J.J. might have displaced. The Treasury Department will lack the ideas and experiences that someone with a different background (and probably better qualifications) would have brought to the job. In years to come, the nation may miss out on that individual’s contributions as yet another Ricchetti heir follows a predestined trajectory through the halls of power.