Biden reimagined the role of vice president, expanding the duties of the second-in-command and becoming a powerful presidential surrogate, chief counselor and undaunted voice behind the scenes. He demanded to attend presidential briefings and have weekly lunches with Obama, ensuring that the vice president was not only integral to all presidential decisions but also fully prepared to assume the highest office at a moment’s notice. Having earned Obama’s trust, Biden helped pilot the president through crisis and accomplishment. He oversaw implementation of the stimulus package after the 2008 financial crash and helped manage the response to the H1N1 flu epidemic, as Obama noted in his endorsement, and he jawboned senators in the effort to pass the Affordable Care Act. Biden’s experience as wingman — and his perception of the job — provide a window into what he will probably expect of his own vice president. Given the challenges that lie ahead, Biden would most benefit from a No. 2 who recognizes the efficacy of the model he established and the value of striving toward the kind of extraordinary partnership he and Obama forged.

Before Biden accepted Obama’s offer to join the ticket in 2008, he laid out some ground rules. He didn’t want to be a traditional vice president. Ever since the first man to hold the job, John Adams, cried out to the Senate, “I am vice president. In this I am nothing but I may be everything,” the VP was little more than an understudy. The role expanded somewhat over time, but most vice presidents were relegated to minor tasks and kept out of the way, often on diplomatic or ceremonial missions. Then along came Dick Cheney, George W. Bush’s vice president, who snatched power for himself in the day-to-day operations of the White House, not so much as a partner to the president but as lord of his own fiefdom.

AD

AD

Biden sought a significant role but of a far different tenor than Cheney’s: His aim was to help Obama achieve his vision. “The vice presidency is totally a reflection of the president,” Biden once explained. “There is no inherent power, none, zero. And it completely, thoroughly, totally depends on your relationship with the president.” Whomever Biden selects as his vice president would probably be accorded significant powers of her own but would also need to accept the long-standing parameters of the institution.

In formulating his template for the office, Biden had a mentor: former vice president Walter Mondale, who had drawn up a memo for his boss, President Jimmy Carter, outlining his vision for the position. To effectively assist Carter, Mondale believed, he needed full intelligence briefings; the authority to command cooperation and candor from others throughout the executive branch, including the Cabinet; a strong relationship with the White House staff; a seat in key advisory groups; and private time with the president, at least 30 minutes each week, particularly when major decisions were under consideration.

Biden adapted Mondale’s guidelines to his own personality and ambitions, and Obama assented. Biden asked to join the president’s intelligence briefings, to have scheduled time with his boss each week and to be granted authority to work among competing groups in the White House; he wanted to be included in the paper flow, to be allowed to speak his mind and spur debate in meetings, and to be the last person in the room after advisory sessions. Most important, Biden wanted to speak honestly to the president, and Obama, a novice in Washington, knew he needed to hear from someone who had the courage to do just that. Having stood at Obama’s shoulder as chief counselor for eight years, and now confident in the effectiveness of his style as No. 2, Biden is in a position to bequeath the tradition of a powerful and deeply engaged vice president to the woman he selects for the job.

AD

AD

The expansion of the vice president’s role is in many ways a necessary corollary to the evolution of the presidency. Commanding the Oval Office has become an overwhelming — even impossible — job. The president has too little time, too many people demanding his attention and too many grand ambitions. The result, according to author Jeremi Suri, is that the job is simply too big for one person: The president is set up to fail. As Suri writes in “The Impossible Presidency”: “No recent American president has been prepared for the overwhelming power of the office, and the responsibilities and challenges that define it. . . . Presidential power is awesome and pathetic at the same time.”

Under the Biden formulation, the vice president eases some of the president’s burden and helps guide him toward success. A Biden vice president, like anyone who holds the office, would inevitably shape the position in her own image. At the same time, if the Democratic ticket is elected, she is likely to face hurdles in cementing her relationship with her boss. No president and vice president are an immediate match. It’s unusual for a White House duo to hit it off the way Obama and Biden eventually did. Tensions inevitably exist because of the vice president’s chief calling: to assume power in the event of the president’s death or disability. Personality clashes can also make for a rocky adjustment. Friends of John Kennedy noticed that he was always a little on edge whenever his vice president, Lyndon Johnson, was nearby. It was a combination of the unspoken possibilities and the mismatch of the genteel New Englander and the gruff Texan, who irritated most everyone close to Kennedy, especially his brother Robert, the attorney general. Johnson sensed the unease. “Every time I came into John Kennedy’s presence,” he once said, “I felt like a goddamn raven hovering over his shoulder.”

Obama and Biden were by no means immediately drawn to each other. They at first circled each other warily in the Senate as both were eyeing runs at the presidency. And as candidates for the 2008 nomination they were competitors, not looking to be friends. But Obama was impressed by Biden’s debating skills, and Biden was impressed by the eloquent speech on race that Obama gave to blunt a swirling controversy and save his candidacy. Gradually, after Biden ended his campaign, they moved toward each other. Obama ultimately realized the strengths Biden would bring to the ticket — his long experience in the Senate and his foreign affairs expertise — and asked him to join.

AD

AD

But still there were hurdles. Biden was gaffe-prone and had several slip-ups just weeks after joining the Obama campaign. At a town hall in Nashua, N.H., he admitted that Hillary Clinton was as qualified to be vice president as he was, inadvertently casting doubt on Obama’s first decision as the nominee. Soon afterward, Biden appeared on the “CBS Evening News” and said that Franklin Roosevelt went on television to calm the nation after the stock market crash of 1929. But Roosevelt wasn’t president then, and Americans didn’t have televisions yet. Biden’s gaffes dogged him throughout the Obama years.

Yet as newsworthy as the stumbles were, they were never consequential. As he and Obama got to know each other, their mutual admiration and respect grew. Obama, often a reticent, aloof figure, appreciated the warmth of the outgoing Biden. And freewheeling Biden took lessons in self-control from the ever-cautious Obama. Absorbing each other’s better qualities, Obama and Biden formed a much-beloved, full-bodied duo that was splashed in photos and memes across the media and the Internet.

Biden and his vice president may be hard-pressed to repeat the extraordinary attention that the Obama-Biden bromance attracted. For Biden’s VP, however, success wouldn’t rest on taking the partnership to the next level in the Obama-Biden mold. An acceptance of the Biden game plan, a commitment to facilitating it and a devotion to the team would go a long way to bringing the duo together. It’s still likely, though, that an affinity would sprout between Biden and his vice president, beyond the standard White House relationship. As the nation witnessed during the Obama years, Biden has a way of exciting affection among those close to him, and if his vice president embraced her role as he envisions it, a profound friendship could emerge — different in character from the Obama-Biden bond but nonetheless as compelling and substantial in energizing a Biden White House.

AD

AD