The best-known of the modern Miss Americas — Phyllis George, 1971, Vanessa Williams, 1984, and Gretchen Carlson, 1989 — get their dues here. But where Argetsinger spends a great deal of her time is in the 2019 pageant world, specifically the selection of Miss Virginia 2019, starting at small events and working her way to . . . the Mohegan Sun Resort in Connecticut. By 2019, the pageant had lost viewership, and Atlantic City could no longer afford to underwrite many of the ritual activities that were such a draw. As Argetsinger weaves in and out of the 2019 path to victory, I confess I became a little impatient with all the names of all the contestants: Which ones did I really need to remember? I wished for photographs of more of her subjects and found myself going to Google to gather visual data.