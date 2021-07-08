In fact, the crux of the court’s decision is that it is imperative to uphold prosecutorial hubris. In the court’s telling, about six weeks after Constand first complained to police about Cosby, Castor made the judgment that “Cosby was not getting prosecuted at all ever.” He never met with or consulted Constand before deciding that her rapist “would not be prosecuted no matter what.” When Castor issued a news release stating that he would not take Cosby to trial, he did so with the intent to act “as the sovereign Commonwealth of Pennsylvania” and with the belief that he had the power “to remove ‘for all time’ the possibility of prosecution.” In the court’s view, Castor’s confidence in his supreme authority was not misplaced: Indeed, the court declared, its own job was not to question, but to uphold, the prosecutor’s vast and “widely recognized power.”