The first is the idea of superlative citizenship, a deliberate strategy serving as an explicit counterargument to the racist tropes that have been used to justify why Black people have always experienced a lesser version of America than many others. Superlative citizenship requires taking on all the responsibilities required of citizens — military service, voting, paying taxes, risking your own security and freedoms by exercising First Amendment rights — even when the nation does not deliver on its obligations. The opposite, in other words, of the all-too-prevalent self-interested citizenship that treats America like a prize to be wrested from others instead of shared for our mutual benefit. This has the power to expose the nation as being more wedded to the appearance of holding certain truths as self-evident than to a steadfast commitment to ensure that we all enjoy them.