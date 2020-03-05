Christopher Caldwell, a senior fellow at the Claremont Institute — a conservative think tank founded 40 years ago by the historian Harry Jaffa, himself a student of the political philosopher Leo Strauss — connects both parts of this long tradition. In “The Age of Entitlement,” he argues that the “poisonous conflict” that infects today’s political culture took root during what he calls the “civil rights regime” of the 1960s, which precipitated the nation’s calamitous decline. Through that lens, Caldwell traces the origins of what, in his view, are today’s biggest problems, from same-sex marriage and Black Lives Matter to the persistent appeal of President Trump among nonelite whites.

Despite the subtitle, the book is less a history of “America Since the Sixties” than a sustained claim about a wrongheaded turn in the constitutional order since the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Through eight chapters loosely organized around themes like race, sexuality, the Vietnam War and the budget, Caldwell argues that the “changes of the 1960s, with civil rights at their core,” created “a rival constitution, with which the original one was frequently incompatible.” That new order, he argues, emerged from an alliance between traditionally marginalized groups on the one hand, and “judicial elites and civic educators” on the other. Left behind were “traditional forms of jurisprudential legitimacy and centuries of American culture.”

The result was cultural destabilization, political decay and the end of democracy. The 1960s, Caldwell argues, made “race the central concept in the country’s official self-understanding.” In the following decades, new legal institutions were established and affirmed, even by putative conservatives. “The new system for overthrowing the traditions that hindered black people became the model for overthrowing every tradition in American life,” Caldwell writes, tying anti-discrimination law to affirmative action, feminism and gay rights. Once comfortably confined to the margins, these “old minoritarian impulses . . . could now, through the authority of civil rights law, override every barrier that democracy might seek to erect against them.”

It takes a special sort of politics to blame all of America’s ills on the civil rights movement. The key, Caldwell believes, is that social equality — not just for African Americans but also for women, gay people, immigrants and others — united elites and minorities, but the costs were borne by everyone else. This argument links two wings of modern conservatism: social traditionalists who resist redistributions of cultural and political power, and populists who resent the growth of unaccountable elites in government and business. From its inception, Caldwell asserts, the “second constitution” curtailed essential freedoms and augured “the vast increase in federal government oversight that would become the sine qua non of civil rights.”

As a work of history, the book suffers critical flaws. Most important, it operates on an ahistorical premise. America’s constitutional order was not fixed in cement between 1789 and 1964, only to become tragically untethered by a law that sought, essentially, to enforce the then-96-year-old 14th Amendment. Friction between individual liberties and the collective good animated conflicts from the founding through the Civil War through the industrial era, long before Barry Goldwater inveighed against the Civil Rights Act for restricting freedom of association. Only a long-debunked caricature of pre-1960s history in which “Americans understood themselves as they always had — as essentially a European country, displaced westward” could support the contrast Caldwell on which hinges his argument.

Moreover, Caldwell’s own evidence fails to prove the case. For example, he argues that enforcing civil rights laws created higher costs — from educational access to welfare — that were paid by the “working majority,” but he does not engage in any serious economic analysis. Blaming Pell grants and staff hiring at the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for Reagan-era deficits is typical of this lack of economic rigor. Rather than build an empirical case, he relies on choice quotes from contemporary commentators, selective surveys and Google searches of the frequency of certain terms to discern what “the majority” believed.

If the book comes up short as history, it performs a valuable service as an articulation of white grievance politics. Rarely are authors so blunt about how people might interpret the halting gains of others as a loss for themselves. “Almost everyone other than white heterosexual males could benefit in some way from civil rights laws,” Caldwell explains. “Those who lost most from the new rights-based politics were white men. The laws of the 1960s may not have been designed explicitly to harm them, but they were gradually altered to help everyone but them, which is the same thing.”

And as the century came to a close, things got worse. Amid growing wealth inequality, financial crises, deindustrialization and health epidemics, nonelite whites could no longer take solace in their prior cultural status. “Unlike blacks in the decades after the Vietnam War, twenty-first-century suburban and rural whites were not protagonists of the nation’s official moral narrative. Indeed, they barely figured in it,” Caldwell concludes.

This white grievance boiled over during the Obama administration, by which time “race was getting to be the sum total of what the country’s intellectual life was about.” Promoted by elite liberal benefactors, black culture, gay culture and “woke” culture in general cornered the market on cool. Whites, meanwhile, became “so scared to speak their mind on matters even tangential to civil rights that their political mood was essentially unreadable.”

“The Age of Entitlement” thus joins a growing body of postmortem analyses of the 2016 election, providing an origin story for nonelite white people who concluded that the “system” had everyone but them in mind. White identity politics, in other words, emerged because progressive reform outpaced popular opinion, subverting democracy to structures and institutions beyond voters’ control. “The civil rights approach to politics,” Caldwell argues, “meant using lawsuits, shaming, and street power to overrule democratic politics.” Once white people figured that out, the result was the political rise of “a New York real estate developer.” (Caldwell coyly refuses to type the words “Donald Trump,” giving him the Voldemort treatment for some reason.)

Caldwell excels at drawing large conclusions from small moments, and readers will find many examples of topics and hypocrisies that white people might object to, from “gangsta rap” to Rachel Dolezal, as well as fearmongering about immigration rates and gay culture. Yet he provides no real evidence for the motivations of Trump supporters, even using the low bar set by journalists who sit in rural diners and interview so-called real Americans. Instead, he argues through implication and rhetorical questions that reveal far more about his own concerns than those of the nonelite whites with whom Caldwell (Harvard College Class of 1983) sympathizes.

Despite the title, the concept of “entitlement” appears only rarely in the book. By implication, we might conclude that minorities and other marginalized people felt entitled to the rights revolution that began in the 1960s, and, as with those other entitlements — Social Security and Medicare — the costs quickly mushroomed. Yet the real sense of entitlement comes from the people Caldwell valorizes yet leaves relatively voiceless: those who confuse human decency and empathy with liberal elitism, and who insist that those pursuing justice really have nothing to complain about. Age of entitlement indeed.

The Age of Entitlement

America Since the Sixties

By Christopher Caldwell