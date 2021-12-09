When the returns came in declaring the vice president the winner, I was interviewing Bush live on television. Dole showed up on a standby screen, glowering. I asked if there was anything he wanted to say to Bush. Dole snapped, “Yeah, stop lying about my record!” As the late, great Washington Post political reporter David Broder said later, “It was as if a gunshot went off in the room.” Dole told me later he wasn’t happy that I asked the question but admitted that a short fuse got the best of him.