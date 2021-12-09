When he died last weekend at age 98, Dole was the emblematic World War II veteran. He came home to serve his country in other ways. He could be a sharp-tongued critic of Democrats one day and work with them the next on aid for the disabled or farm programs.
In his early years in the Senate, however, he was a Republican Party warrior. Gripping a pencil in his damaged right hand and making caustic comments on the campaign trail, Dole quickly attracted the attention of President Richard Nixon, who approved him as the Republican National Committee chairman.
Dole’s technique was clever: Before a closed-door appearance with Republican faithful, he’d meet with the press outside and banter good-naturedly — before going inside and ripping us as Democratic Party apologists. In his combative way, Dole sometimes did get carried away: He once seemed to blame Democrats for World War II.
When Nixon’s true nature led to his forced resignation in 1974, Dole concentrated his efforts on becoming a Senate leader, and we in the media began to see another side. He’d invite senior political correspondents to a GOP forum, and when his most conservative members began their attacks, Dole would suggest to them that we were all there to learn from one another.
In the Senate, Dole was his party’s leader when it was in power and when it was not. He was a pragmatic conservative, working with, among others, liberal Democrats George McGovern and Hubert Humphrey, two fellow Midwesterners, on populist programs such as school lunches and food stamps. (But he was also close to figures such as Dwayne Andreas, the head of Archer Daniels Midland, a giant agribusiness that benefited greatly from Dole’s attention.)
His sharp language was not reserved for Democrats alone. When he shared power with combative House Speaker Newt Gingrich of Georgia, Dole didn’t hesitate to mock Gingrich’s style, saying the speaker’s office had several big file cabinets and one tiny one — for Gingrich’s good ideas.
When Dole decided to run for the Republican presidential nomination in 1988, he beat Vice President George H.W. Bush in Iowa and thought he was on his way. But in New Hampshire, Bush called in the likes of Ted Williams, the Red Sox legend who was still a superstar in New England. Bush, an Ivy Leaguer from a prominent family, even showed up in the cockpit of a snowplow.
When the returns came in declaring the vice president the winner, I was interviewing Bush live on television. Dole showed up on a standby screen, glowering. I asked if there was anything he wanted to say to Bush. Dole snapped, “Yeah, stop lying about my record!” As the late, great Washington Post political reporter David Broder said later, “It was as if a gunshot went off in the room.” Dole told me later he wasn’t happy that I asked the question but admitted that a short fuse got the best of him.
He returned to the Senate, where he managed the landmark Americans With Disabilities Act and ran again for president in 1996 — only to be defeated this time by the standard-bearer of a new generation, Bill Clinton, who had ducked military service in Vietnam.
After that campaign, during which he resigned from the Senate, Dole and his wit became regulars on late-night shows, where he mocked the ever-deeper party divisions in Washington. And he surprised many by starring in an advertisement for Viagra, the drug for erectile dysfunction. He defended it as a service to aging.
That was when I became close to him, as he was raising money for a memorial to World War II on the National Mall. At first, it wasn’t going well.
When Dole went to Hollywood, he told me, a very wealthy mogul known for selfish ways told him, “I have other priorities.” Dole snapped back, “When I was 21, I had other priorities.” The mogul didn’t budge, but others did.
Later, I invited a small group of New York bankers, CEOs and other wealthy individuals to a fundraising lunch, where I also included three World War II heroes, one of them a Medal of Honor recipient. The money crowd had no idea who the extra guests were: They were modest men, dressed in ordinary suits. The vets sat quietly until I introduced one, who described his harrowing, death-defying experiences across Europe in a matter-of-fact tone. When he finished, the attendees couldn’t write the checks fast enough. Dole came over to me, smiled slyly and said, “This is working out pretty well.”
Dole’s war wounds damaged him in so many ways. He had been a young Adonis, a three-sport great athlete, and all that was lost on a hillside in Italy. He once said that his outfit stopped fighting on the day they heard that President Franklin D. Roosevelt died in 1945. When combat resumed the next day, Dole was grievously wounded trying to rescue a fellow American. He often wondered, “What if FDR had not died that day?”
But the man from Russell, Kan., didn’t give up. His long life of service, his Kansas values, his sharp sense of humor, his love of country: They were all great gifts to his and succeeding generations.
Yes, he sometimes went too far in his sarcasm, but I’ll always remember his emotional approach and salute at the casket of his old rival, Bush, in the Capitol Rotunda. Both men fought the good fight in war and peace, not always perfectly. But when World War II threatened to destroy humankind, they didn’t hesitate to answer the call‚ from a working-class family in Kansas and a family of wealth and privilege in Connecticut.
The National World War II Memorial was built, and dedicated on a sunny day in 2004 before an overflow crowd on the Mall. I doubt I’ll ever again see such a mix of proud Americans, the veterans and their families, and the new generations who watched and listened in awe, Democrats and Republicans — and a man from a small prairie town, holding a pen in his long-damaged right hand, smiling.
When the memorial became a very popular site for World War II veterans from around the country, they’d often encounter Dole, who visited regularly as a volunteer greeter.
He was always on duty.
