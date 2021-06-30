The students Goldberg profiles are not just brave in the face of the coronavirus but determined to imbue their work in medicine with a commitment to racial and economic justice, to care for those on the margins, and to truly partner with their patients. After such a challenging 16 months, their stories reminded me why I went into medicine. Feelings of guilt among those of us celebrated as “health-care heroes” are widespread. With such staggering death tolls, it’s sometimes hard for me to feel that what I did made any difference. The stories in “Life on the Line” reminded me that the little things — holding a patient’s hand, calling loved ones on FaceTime, finding out if someone was feeding the cats at home — were in many cases the things that mattered most. The fresh medical graduates to whom Goldberg introduces us give me deep hope for the future of medicine as we begin to heal from this devastating crisis.